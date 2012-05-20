Superyacht Heavenly Daze Completes Refit

Built by Feadship, Heavenly Daze arrived at Pendennis in September for her winter refit and now holds a new design to her VIP suites, guest cabins, main saloon and dining area, introducing a more contemporary and stylish finish that blends into her classic characteristics and heritage.

The refit also included her RINA annual survey and general maintenance works with isolated deck, hull and tank repairs, and top side repaint. The bridge electronics also received a full upgrade alongside an overhaul of her steering system and stabilizers. The broad range of in-house trades at Pendennis is particularly well suited to this type of work which covers the whole spectrum of boat building skills and disciplines. Now sea trails have successfully been completed the yacht is due to leave early May for the Mediterranean.

Jamie Painter, Captain of Heavenly Daze, commented: “Although there was a tight deadline on the series of works outlined in the initial brief we formed a close relationship with the team at Pendennis and the design team at Wetzels Brown during the very early stages of the project, enabling Pendennis to deliver a substantial refit in this winter period. Once Heavenly Daze embarks on her charter season it will be extremely beneficial that Pendennis will be able to further support the yacht in the Mediterranean via their refit facility in Palma.”



Pendennis is continuing its busy refit season as the classically beautiful SY Mariette, MY Bystander and the J-Class yacht SY Velsheda have all arrived at the company's Falmouth facilities to commence short refit projects. Velsheda is having minor works undertaken (rudder work, anti-foul and survey works) over the next couple of weeks before being situated in Port Pendennis Marina in preparation for the J-Class Regatta in Falmouth at the end of June.

Mariette will be undergoing similar short works (rudder, engineering, topside paint and anti-foul) in preparation for her participation in the highly anticipated Pendennis Cup, which will see fourteen 30m+ superyachts racing in Falmouth from the 2nd – 7th July.