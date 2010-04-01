Helios has a beam of 7.3m and a draft of 2.5m, giving her a spacious and comfortable interior with a GRP built hull for light weight manoeuvring and speed.



The superyacht's exterior design holds curving lines and sporty look to match her ability to cruise at 23 knots, reaching a maximum of 26 knots, powered by MTU 12V 396 TE 94 2x 2285hp engines.

Helios can comfortably accommodate 12 guests in five luxurious and contemporary cabins, dividing into three double rooms and two twins. There is a Master double located on the main deck with a desk, minibar and a walk in wardrobe, with an additional VIP double on the lower deck aft. Comfort is paramount aboard Helios as her bow thrusters and stabilisers not only ensure high class handling but a smooth cruise.

Superyacht Helios also accommodates for a fun and varied cruise experience, boasting an array of toys and tenders ranging from a 4.6m Yamaha tender, two-seater Yamaha wave runner, Scuba Diving equipment, water skis and water tubes.

Helios is now available for charter with respected Greek firm, Atalanta Marine.



Superyacht Helios charter rates

High Season EUR€ 75,000

Low Season EUR€ 63,000

