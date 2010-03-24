Built in 1987 by Burger Boats, Heritage has spent its career as a family cruising yacht with underwent a recent refit in 2007 to maintain her high quality design and interior. The refit introduced fresh paint, new teak decks and varnish to enhance her classic Burger superstructure designed by Jack Hargrave.

Superyacht Heritage has an all aluminium hull and superstructure with Dual 1350hp MTU 8V Diesel Twin Screw engines powering the semi-displacement hull through the water at a top speed of 20 knots.

Heritage's interior is composed of light maple with cherry trim; custom marble counter tops and beautiful tambour doors.

She has one master and two guest staterooms to the aft and convertible office / crew cabins forward separated by the engine for privacy.

Heritage had an asking price of $1.895 million.