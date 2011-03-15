Like many in the popular PJ 150 range, this 45m superyacht was built to offer owners a perfect balance among style, power and comfort.

Featuring characteristic high-quality engineering from Palmer Johnson, Hokuani’s performance is matched only by her sleek and powerful exterior design, created by Nuvolari & Lenard.

Hokulani was constructed entirely of aluminium in 2007 and can power her lightweight hull through the water at a top speed of 28 knots, with a cruising speed of 25 knots and a max range of 2,500nm.

This distinctive superyacht can accommodate ten guests in five cabins, consisting of two VIP suites, two twins and a spacious master suite.

Asking $23,500,000, Hokulani was sold by Moran Yacht & Ship in conjunction with Palmer Johnson Shipyard.