Superyacht Ice Assists in Rescue Operation
The crew of the 90m Lürssen superyacht Ice has reportedly assisted in a rescue operation off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico.
According to numerous sources, the crew tracked and rescued nine stranded members of a sunken glass bottom dive boat after they were left drifting toward Cuba for over four hours.
After picking up the distress signal, the crew of Ice were quick to track the location of the stranded divers after calculating where they would have drifted.
All eight divers and the boatman were safe thanks to the assistance of the crew and captain.