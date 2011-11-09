Superyacht Icon: Perfectly Composed Cruising

Icon was custom built in 2010 and emerged from the yard as a unique, sleek and distinctive superyacht which has been recently turning heads at the 2011 Monaco Yacht Show and the Cannes Film Festival.

Composed of a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, this stunning displacement yacht was designed by Redman Whiteley Dixon and features reliable, sturdy Naval Architecture by Jouke van der Baan.

Inside, her contemporary light woods are perfectly complimented by the surrounding cream and ebony furnishings whilst tastefully chosen artwork decks the walls and art deco sculptures work as stunning centrepieces.

Her fully equipped interior comes complete with state-of-the-art audio visual systems and expansive living areas for relaxing inside whilst her open exterior spaces offer the perfect venue for entertaining guests or just soaking up the sun.

Using two fully charged MTU 12V 4000 M71 diesel engines, Icon can reach a top speed of 16 knots whilst maintaining a comfortable cruising speed of 12 knots with a maximum range of 6,000 nautical miles; creating the perfect opportunity to cruise where you like, whenever you like.

Currently based in the West Mediterranean, Icon is a stunning superyacht and stands for sale with Merle Wood & Associates and Camper & Nicholsons for an asking price of €54,900,000. For more information on Icon, click here.