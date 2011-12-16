After undergoing a new paint job and undergoing major mechanical servicing, this state-of-the-art superyacht now stands as one of the finest vessels available for sale on the market.

Designed by Redman Whiteley Dixon, Icon offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites comprising of one, spacious owner’s cabin, three double cabins and two twin cabins.

Her fully equipped interior comes complete with state-of-the-art audio visual systems and expansive living areas for relaxing inside whilst her open exterior spaces offer the perfect venue for entertaining guests or just soaking up the sun.

Using two fully charged MTU 12V 4000 M71 diesel engines, Icon can reach a top speed of 16 knots whilst maintaining a comfortable cruising speed of 12 knots with a maximum range of 6,000 nautical miles; creating the perfect opportunity to cruise where you like, whenever you like.

Available for sale through a joint central between Camper & Nicholsons and Merle Wood & Associates, Icon has now undergone a major price reduction of €3,000,000 and is now listed for an asking price of €49,500,000.