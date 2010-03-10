Icon's elegant steel hull and aluminium superstructure feature naval architecture by Icon Yachts and Jouke vander Baan, with exterior styling by Redman Whitely Dixon.

The yacht’s stunning, contemporary interior was designed by Dutch company Studio Linse and can sleep up to 12 guests in six cabins. Icon can also accommodate up to 19 crew members on board.

Powered by twin MTU engines, Icon can reach a top speed of 16 knots and is equipped for world cruising, with a transatlantic range of 6,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.

Superyacht Icon is listed with an asking price of EUR€75 million.

