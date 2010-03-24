Superyacht Imagine sold by IYC

Built in 2007 by Westport Shipyard, the 34.10m superyacht offers contemporary styling balanced with a timeless, traditional appeal.

The semi-displacement Westport 112 features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects, with exterior styling by Westport’s in-house team.

Inside, the superyacht’s wide beam creates a spacious saloon, with oversized windows offering expansive views. Imagine sleeps eight guests in four contemporary suites and can accommodate up to five crew members on board.

Powered by twin MTU 16V engines, motor yacht Imagine can reach an impressive top speed of 25 knots.

Imagine was listed with an asking price of US$8.65 million.

