Imbros is the first superyacht to launch from Turkish shipyard Troy Marine. She is currently having her Uğur Işık designed interior finalized before delivery.



The explorer yacht offers accommodation for up to five guests in 10 cabins and is fully MCA compliant. She can also accommodate up to six crew members on board.



Powered by twin Volvo D16 engines, Imbros can reach a top speed of 14 knots, with a cruising speed of 12 knots.



Superyacht Imbros is listed with a price of €11.5 million with Ocean Independence.

