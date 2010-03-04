In All Fairness is a charter favourite, offering indulgent living spaces inside a stylish Sunseeker exterior.



The sunseeker yacht offers comfort and exclusivity, with spacious accommodation for up to eight guests in four luxurious cabins; spacious living areas and outside entertaining areas on deck.

Sunseeker Charters can also arrange evening entertainment at the Amber Lounge Monaco. A favourite place to party during the Grand Prix, Amber Lounge is popular with Formula One drivers and international celebrities.

In All Fairness offers an array of water toys and the latest entertainment systems onboard. Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, she can reach a top speed of 28 knots and cruises comfortably at 20 knots.

The charter rate for In All Fairness for the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix starts at GBP£40,000, plus berth fee.



The Monaco Grand Prix, a social and sporting highlight of the year, takes place on 13th - 16th May 2010.