Designed by Tim Heywood, who was responsible for her striking exterior design, with a modern Laura Sessa interior, Event is part of the revolutionary Amels 199 range and a modern flagship for the builders who collected a number of awards for this creation.

Event is able to accommodate up to 12 guests in a layout which includes one Master Suite and five guest suites. This layout holds incredible features such as two folding balconies near the main dining room, a large jacuzzi pool, a magnificent beach club with a sauna leading to a vast swimming platform and a wide selection of toys in a expansive garage.

Measuring 60 metres, the characteristic exterior design is unmistakeable in any dock, and her lifestyle on board provides every aspect of the luxury yachting lifestyle the modern owner could desire. Event is available for inspection in Monaco, click here for more information.