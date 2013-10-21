Superyacht in Focus: Apostrophe

Apostrophe was designed by Reymond Langton Design, boasts naval architecture from Diana Yacht Design, expert construction oversight from Moran Yacht & Ship and brings a sophisticated presence to the global fleet alongside providing an idyllic vessel to her owner.

This modern design features coloured tones, black windows and a striking grey hull, with contrast being offered by the gleaming white superstructure. A wealth of complex shapes in the profile combine with long-running lines from bow to stern to create a unique look.

Art Deco through and through, the sophistication throughout her interior is imbued by contemporary features such as ebonised walnut and makassar joinery with lots of mother-of-pearl inlays plus a wealth of fine detailing in stainless steel, brushed nickel and leather. Apostrophe’s main entrance is extraordinary - an open stairwell with a custom designed chandelier from Crystal Caviar.

Motor yacht Apostrophe has a full-beam master stateroom and owner’s study on the main deck. Eight guests enjoy first class accommodation in four cabins, with dedicated quarters for the captain and the crew members. There is a special garage for the tender in the lazarette, which is located just aft of the engine room. A folding out swimming platform is integrated into the stern.