This Benetti Classic 121 yacht series welcomes its 32nd unit of the range to be sold; it is apparant why. Lady Lilian, striking and compact with a spacial indulgence across 37-metres is proof of the remarkable success this line continues to have for its owners.

Lady Lilian's fibreglass hull and superstructure by the shipyard offers a home on the ocean with true Benetti brilliance. The partnership with Stefano Righini who has previously partnered with Benetti on vessels such as 44.20-metre M/Y Domani, showcases a similiar level of excellence upheld here.

The designer François Zuretti, who has also contributed successfully to various projects with the shipyard, designed the eagerly awaited interiors, what is described as a "modern and contemporary style". If interiors such as M/Y Titania by Francois Zuretti are anything to go by, we can expect a lavish luxe perfect for a home on the ocean.

The owner contributed largely to the choice of décor elements – with detailing, bathroom accessories, structural leathers, and decorative lights all being the final embellishments that take this Benetti 121' model into a new realm of personalised glamour. Even the layout of the headboards and loose furniture have been selected among the most prestigious brands on the market, proving clients remain at the forefront of any design venture.

The layout features 4 VIP cabins on the Lower Deck plus the owner’s suite, accommodating up to 10 guests with the owner’s full beam suite on the bow on the Main Deck. As the exterior design endeavours to offer guests comfort and relaxation, the interior plays into this nicely. With a comfortable seating area perfect for formal outdoor dining, it's idyllic to enjoy casual summer lunches on the Sun Deck. Throw in a hydromassage tub, a barbecue area and a bar; you've got an al fresco lifestyle with true European elegance.