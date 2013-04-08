Superyacht in Focus: Better Place

Wally Yachts’ CEO Luca Bassani was personally involved in the exterior design of Better Place, the world’s largest performance sloop built entirely in advanced composite, while the naval architecture was conducted by Tripp Design. The style and stability of Better Place creates the perfect home on board, enhanced only by the interior styling of Wetzels Brown Partners.

Her open exterior spaces were developed to create the feeling of comfortable inside living whilst simultaneously flowing toward the lavish modern interior. Vertical connections are emphasized by an open staircase from sundeck to cabin deck, while the cabin deck itself features a tunnel corridor treated as a light installation with invisible doors to the cabins; consisting of two double cabins, two twins, an owner’s cabin alongside space for 9-10 crew members.

Her Wetzel’s Brown interior is in line with other Wally thoroughbreds, boasting a modern and iconic approach to yachting. Better Place’s interior design combines a carbon aesthetic of gloss and satin while lacquered oak, grey leather and colour matched upholstery to create a relaxed feeling. Colour-changing LED lights are used throughout the yacht and can be adjusted in order to change the atmosphere, reflecting the interior design concept to have soft and neutral tones that are coloured by the lights.

The blue water sloop is designed to combine Wally’s trademark performance and ease of handling with all the modern comforts and amenities of a luxury megayacht. In order to boost performance she does feature a lifting keel that increases the draft from 4.2 metres to six metres when sailing, PBO rigging, and water tanks that will double as water ballasts.

Better Place is an incredible superyacht with style in abundance and a timeless contemporary design which will be turning heads for many years to come.