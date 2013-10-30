Superyacht in Focus: Cakewalk

After emerging from the Derecktor shipyard in 2010, Cakewalk, which accommodates 14 guests, became the largest yacht to be built in the US since the 1930s.

Indeed, with exterior styling by Tim Heywood and interior design by Liz Dalton of Dalton Designs, the yacht’s modern classic features echo the timeless elegance of motor yachts from American yachting’s golden era.

One of Cakewalk’s most striking features is a beautiful rolling iron stairway leading to the owner’s deck, bridge deck and sun deck, boasting swirling leaves and cherry wood scrollwork.

The vessel’s 17-knot full displacement hull was the work of Dutch design firm Azure Naval Architects.

Cakewalk, which will be on display at the Fort Lauderdale show until November 4th, is available for sale through Merle Wood & Associates.