Superyacht in Focus: Diamond A

The key elements of Diamond A are space and comfort. From the outside, the yacht is substantial with ample exterior decks on display and a sturdy construction makeup of steel and aluminium.

With a beam of 10.30m, the interior space is no different to her ample entertaining space around the exterior. Also designed by Donald Starkey, Diamond A’s luxurious interior is capable of accommodating up to twelve guests in six high quality staterooms including a full beam master suite, bridge deck VIP and four double cabins on the lower deck. There are also two additional twin cabins ideal for children or additional staff.

Her toys and tenders on board include a zodiac tender, a custom tender, two wave runners, four wakeboards, four water skis, two knee boards, a floating trampoline and inflatable towable toys... just to name a few.

Diamond A has journeyed to some of the most incredible destinations on earth, such as Monaco, St Barths, Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda, making her the ideal charter yacht with an amazing crew.