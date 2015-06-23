“Hyperion is one of those iconic superyachts,” begins David Price, Charter Manager for Hill Robinson. “When initially delivered in 1998, the yachting world was not only impressed in the overall size, but with the level of on-board systems which were way ahead of her time. 16 years later, with the supervision of Hyperion Captain Daniel Rawlins and Peter White of Hill Robinson’s project management team, the yacht returned to Royal Huisman for an extensive 9 month refit. The pre 2000 systems have been replaced and upgraded, the deck has been redone, windows replaced, new paint and sails […] Hyperion is now ready for her next 16 years.”

Completely refitted in 2010, this 47.42 metre sailing yacht was originally designed inside and out by Pieter Beeldsnijder, with German Frers Naval Architecture, before being brought to life by Royal Huisman. This superyacht participated in numerous regattas in her life, and travelled far and wide to reach the most incredible edges of the earth before her renewal. So what does make Hyperion a unique vessel and a sought-after charter yacht around the Caribbean?

“Hyperion offers a more interactive experience for those looking to explore remote places without giving up the creature comforts of home,” explains Captain Daniel Rawlins. “Her large spacious deck and elegant open plan interior complete with Full beam master, Jacuzzi bath and Piano mix with Hyperion’s state of the art AV and electronic control systems to offer a fantastic balance between traditional appearance and Modern comfort. Think timeless elegance meets star ship Enterprise.”

With all of this high-tech equipment, spacious areas and stylish surroundings, this is clearly a formidable charter yacht with something for everyone; however, which cruising grounds are best suited for life under her sail?

“Hyperion’s very large interior volume and close air-conditioned deck house with automatic windows ensure for a versatile vessel perfectly adapted to most weather patterns and cruising grounds. The only limitation can sometimes be her 60m mast and 4.8 m daft. This last year we sailed Panama Costa Rica, Galapagos, the Caribbean and the Norwegian fjords, we are now in Montenegro with plans of enjoying the Northern Adriatic.

On the other hand, thanks to her 60m mast, sailing oriented charter guests are in for a real treat as she can be effortlessly rigged for sailing in less than 5 min and still maintain a safe deck with hidden captive winches for safe sailing, you really get to feel the power when the cap rail dips the water.”

Hyperion is clearly a yacht for a true yachtsman, or for someone with both a need for power and simplicity through technology. So, Is this a yacht for lovers of life under sail or is it open to all?

“She’s open to all, under power we can cruise at 12 kts so easy to cover distance if need be. When sailing we are capable of much higher speeds having reach over 20 knots heading down from Holland this year, a true testament to the skill of Royal Huisman and German Frers, who built a vessel that feels like a real powerhouse under sail, a passion for sailing helps, sailing can be adventurous or mild depending on your requirements.”

