With zero emission cruising, Galaxy of Happiness is a feat of engineering; requiring 40% less energy to reach high speeds than a conventional monohull superyacht.

A complete departure from the standard scene, Galaxy Of Happiness was built in Latvia at the Latitude Yachts shipyard at the same time as her sister ship Galaxy, entering the water in 2016 to high-acclaim from across the design community.

At 53.32-metres (174’11”ft), this sleek, modern and clean exterior design is one of the most innovative and distinctive of modern times, with a gliding, high-tech demeanor and expansive deck spaces. The two key outside areas include the huge main-deck dining area with ample relaxation and entertaining space, and sundeck, which features large Jacuzzi and bar.

Inside, the modern and elegant style continues and the lifestyle on board comes into view. White leathers, clean hardwood and open dining space with an uninterrupted flow through the main salon, Galaxy of Happiness' layout and style enhances the sense of space and sets the tone for your time on board.

Galaxy of Happiness is currently available for sale through Fraser.