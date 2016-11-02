Achieving an impressive top speed of 30 knots, Galactica Super Nova follows on from the multi award-winning Galactica Star in a sleek profile by Espen Øino, which stole the Monaco Yacht Show Awards for Exterior Design; offering the perfect combination of speed, space and sophistication.

Aside from practicalities, Galactica Supernova's interior configuration has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests overnight in 6 cabins, made up of a master suite, 1 VIP stateroom, and 4 double cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 16 crew members in 8 cabins to ensure a tailored luxury yacht experience. The yacht's interior has been designed by Sinot Yacht Design and their signature style is reflected in its sleek silhouettes and utilisation of space.

Its advanced technology includes the revolutionary Fast Displacement Hull, plus fixed-pitch propellers combined with a Rolls Royce central booster jet as well as an innovative Fast Displacement Hull Form, designed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects.

Galactica Supernova offers 357 square metres of superb deck space. From its sophisticated sundeck to the beach club, there are twelve alternatives for guests to choose, from sunbathing, and dining to the spa, Jacuzzis and jet-pool offering unrivalled space for relaxation or entertainment.

From its elevator to its helicopter landing pad, swimming pool and beach club, Galactica Supernova offers an exciting life on the water with its foredeck doubling up as a touch-and-go helipad, sunbathing area, informal dining spot or for those who want a more intimate evening, it can be transformed into an outdoor cinema.

With a 6m swim-jet infinity pool designed with a waterfall and glass-panelled bottom to ensure maximum light below, Galatcia Supernova is the perfect entertainment platform for guests wishing to enjoy the most eclectic of experiences on the water.