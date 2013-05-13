Superyacht in Focus: Icon

Meticulously maintained over her three years on the water, such as paint works and mechanical servicing, Icon is an idyllic cruising vessel with a distinctive exterior design by Redman Whitely Dixon.

Her Studio Linse interior design was created to work perfectly with the exterior style and provides state-of-the-art audio visual systems and expansive living areas for up to twelve guests, including a spacious owner’s cabin, three double cabins and two twin cabins.

Using two fully charged MTU 12V 4000 M71 diesel engines, Icon can reach up a top speed of 16 knots whilst maintaining a comfortable cruising speed of 12 knots with a maximum range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Icon is available for sale through Merle Wood & Associates at an asking price of €49.500,000.