Superyacht in Focus: Icon
After launching from the Icon Yachts shipyard in 2010, the namesake superyacht Icon is a stunning state-of-the-art 62.5m motor yacht with style and sophistication in abundance.
Meticulously maintained over her three years on the water, such as paint works and mechanical servicing, Icon is an idyllic cruising vessel with a distinctive exterior design by Redman Whitely Dixon.
Her Studio Linse interior design was created to work perfectly with the exterior style and provides state-of-the-art audio visual systems and expansive living areas for up to twelve guests, including a spacious owner’s cabin, three double cabins and two twin cabins.
Using two fully charged MTU 12V 4000 M71 diesel engines, Icon can reach up a top speed of 16 knots whilst maintaining a comfortable cruising speed of 12 knots with a maximum range of 6,000 nautical miles.
Icon is available for sale through Merle Wood & Associates at an asking price of €49.500,000.