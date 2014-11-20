Superyacht In Focus: Illusion V

Illusion V, whose external design is the beautiful result of the Benetti design team with considerable input from the Owner and his design staff, has four decks plus a sun-deck. This superyacht is perfectly poised for both private use and commercial charter - represented by Camper & Nicholsons - thanks to a layout which includes one VIP and four guest cabins in addition to the owner’s cabin, giving her a total capacity of up to 13 passengers.

The Lower deck is given over to the guests. Aft, those on board can find a beach area with an ample bar zone and a stylish finish: here the Owner wanted to have the same level of decor as found in the guest areas. The beach area is distinctly separate from the garage, which opens laterally for launching and recovering the tender and the two jet skis. There is also generous room in the garage for wetsuits and diving gear.

Moving forward, beyond the engine rooms, we enter the VIP cabin. Located amidships, the cabin takes full advantage of almost eleven meters of beam. The spectacular bathroom is placed parallel to the vessels side, offering a priceless view. Then we have the other guest cabins, each obviously with a private bathroom: three twins (one with a third pullman bunk) and one double. On the same deck, but completely separate, we have the crew quarters, with four single crew cabins and a double for the chief engineer, each with its own bathroom. There is separate access to all decks from the crew quarters, guaranteeing maximum privacy for the guests and increasing the crews efficiency in service.

The Main Deck cockpit, the first area to be found when coming aboard, is very spacious. A large c-shaped sofa with twin coffee table and comfortable lounge chairs has its own complete corner bar. The main salon is dominated by the Owners refreshing choice of locating the dinner table for ten next to the entryway: it is entirely dedicated to entertainment. And thanks to the aft location of the air vents, the area is very spacious and bright – the walls are fully in glass and fill the room with a splendid natural light. And for even more light, on deck the gunwales in front of the windows have been lowered to view the sea from inside and literally inundate the salon with light. Main salon is furnished with three large sofas, supplied by the Owner, along with a low table and a retractable wide screen TV. From forward, the bar overlooks it all.

The owners interior designer, in collaboration with the Benetti design office, personally chose the style of furnishings and décor, with a dominant theme of Rose, while the choice and combination of the materials used is quite special. Travertine, wood, and several kinds of marble alternate with other more unusual materials: ray-skin, coco or slivers of mother of pearl.

In the guest area all the walls are covered with black walnut panels, with a special design: to augment contrast and movement, the walnut panels are alternated with parchment covered panels. The parchment is very difficult to work with, but the yards artisans managed to completely satisfy the owner’s needs and the grain evident in the chosen materials creates a very suggestive contrast. The Lalique crystal insets add yet another touch of elegance, and reflect the natural lighting. The ivory leather ceilings complete the effect of space and light.

Another notable element on board is the complete silence. Noise and vibration reduction throughout the yacht was a specific request made by the Owner, and the Benetti technicians, together with a Danish company specialized in noise reduction, succeeded admirably. This is why everything is double sealed and there is carpet in the crew area.