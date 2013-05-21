Superyacht in Focus: Imperial Princess

Created in Plymouth, UK, Imperial Princess is part of a line which has brought Princess Yachts in to a bold new era. Now, with two other yachts in separate stages of construction, we take a look at the 40 metre motor yacht series in order to gain a deeper insight into the line which has already made a big impression on the over 100 foot-plus market.

The profile of this sleek, award-winning tri-deck flagship is modern and expertly designed, whilst hiding the deceptively large interior which offers more space than many other yachts in this size range. The line itself is fully customisable whilst offering the same incredible amount of detail and innovation already on board.

Imperial Princess can accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 cabins, consisting of a magnificent owner’s suite which is located forward on the main deck, featuring walk-in wardrobes, spacious his & her bathrooms and an ante-room which owners can specify to their requirements.

Attention to detail was a key factor throughout the construction of this superyacht and it is evident throughout her interior styling, from her under floor heating to all guest room and bathrooms or from her grand central staircase to the expertly laid out crew accommodations.

Superb sea-keeping is augmented with an impressive cruising range, achieved through engineered weight reduction and the latest infused moulding technology.