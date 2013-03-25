Superyacht in Focus: Kamaxitha

Designed by Dykstra Naval Architects and with a lavish interior by Rhoades Young, Kamaxitha demonstrated fantastic capabilities while crossing the Atlantic, then showed off her elegant and purposeful lines as she threaded her way amongst the Windward and Leeward Islands.

The expert construction of Kamaxitha by Royal Huisman is a spectacular combination of authentic traditional ketch and advanced offshore rocket ship, meaning there is more to this superyacht than meets the eye. The revival of Spirit of Tradition means enthusiasts of fine traditional sailing yachts can now enjoy the spectacle of a host of elegant new classics in ports, on passage, and at regattas around the world.

Kamaxitha’s owner is one such enthusiast, but one who could see no reason why fine traditional lines should be in conflict with sparkling performance and exceptional handling. He commissioned Dykstra Naval Architects to design, and Royal Huisman to build, a yacht that carried with it a spirit of tradition, combining classic hull lines with a highly advanced underbody, keel and rudder configuration to complement a powerfully efficient ketch rig. He also invited Rhoads Young Design to create an interior that stakes a strong visual claim to yachts of an earlier era yet incorporates all the luxurious amenities and operational necessities of the modern era.

“Kamaxitha provided the yard with the opportunity to draw on the full spectrum of its talents and capabilities,” comment her builders at Royal Huisman. “The construction of a strong, highly insulated hull with retractable keel; the design engineering that optimised interior space while incorporating comprehensive, reliable and easily maintainable systems; the highest standards of cored lightweight, MCA approved interior joinery and fit-out; the carbon composite construction of the Rondal rig and the development and installation of advanced sail-handling systems are merely an indiction.”

The social centre of Kamaxitha revolves around the main deckhouse, together with the main cockpit and helm stations neatly grouped behind the companion way and protected by a sun awning. The main cockpit is designed to provide secure, sheltered seating with excellent views and easy access to service from below, as well as social interaction with the helm.

From her earliest sea trials, Kamaxitha has made a singular impression on those who sail her, True to her form; she powers up and accelerates rapidly, with an appetite to reach top speeds – often exceeding true wind speed – with little or no fuss.”

“In all three respects our chosen team of Dykstra Naval Architects, Rhoades Young Design and Royal Huisman, together with our Project Manager Jens Cornelsen, have delivered a yacht that has surpassed our expectations,” explain her owners. “Kamaxitha’s agility makes her a pleasure to sail, a pleasure to live aboard and, as we are constantly reminded by admirers, a pleasure to look upon.”