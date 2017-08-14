Launched with the view of changing how people spend time on the water with family and friends, the Majesty 100 is a UAE conception with Mediterranean flair. /Folding balconies, open saloons and ample space make this deviously sized 31.85-metre motor yacht ideal for taking back time with those who mean the most.

Thanks to the powerful propulsion system married with a sense of uninterrupted comfort at sea, Nahar is also extremely comfortable. Combine this with immaculate exterior styling sat atop proven naval architecture, and the Majesty 100 becomes an ideal example of sleek, sporty yet sophisticated cruising.

The interiors and lounging areas are ideal for those exploring the West or East Mediterranean together, finished with expert in-house craftsmanship and an approach to layout which opens up the 7.80-metre beam with aplomb.

On board, an owner’s cabin offers space to relax, work and prepare with a well-appointed office and walk-in closet matching a large ‘his and hers’ bathroom. With space for 12 on board, not including a staff of highly-skilled crew, guests can cruise the world in comfort, together.

Not only ideal for families and friends, but entry-level owners due to the versatility of the vessel and the proven production of Gulf Craft themselves.

A short draft also makes the Majesty 100 ideal for the Bahamas, but before the winter season hits, those interested in a Gulf take on a modern Mediterranean cruiser can visit the debut in Cannes (September 12-17) and Monaco (September 27-30) next month.