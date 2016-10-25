With a length of 49.20 metres (161’4”ft), Ipanema features a bold, elegant and futuristic design by the minds at Hot Lab: Yacht & Design and reflects the exciting new direction each project is leading the cutting-edge shipyard.

Light alloy is the material which supports the stylish design of Ipanema, creating a lightweight but durable home to cruise the world’s waters in complete comfort. The flowing lines and distinctive style, immediately distinguishable by colour alone, works with the interiors to mix contemporary and classic like never before.

Fully classical inside, Ipanema contains countless elements of the purest architectural tradition, columns, pilasters and carved lintels, friezes and bas-reliefs, from the Italian, English and French manufacturing tradition.

With over a dozen different types of marble, marrying onyx, mahogany, briar and a large quantity of fabrics, 37 different motifs decorate the five cabins on board as well as other private areas, creating a decorative richness and vibrant colour effect.

The external areas are equally as vast as the internal volumes for a yacht of this size, offering a larger sun-deck and beach area, concealing an access stairway and forms instead a warm welcoming area.

After embarking on a world of shipbuilding in 1915, Mondomarine marked the 64th and 65th launch in 100 years; including the yard’s flagship and largest yacht Sarastar.

These two yachts represent the evolution of both design and engineering expertise in Mondomarine, and Ipanema itself is undoubtedly a result of bold, but beautiful design.



See the Gallery below for a full insight into life on board.