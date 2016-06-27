One of only six yachts built from the Amels Limited Edition Tigre D’Or 50 range, this luxury yacht was drawn by designer Terence Disdale and was built with exceptional levels of craftsmanship.

Oozing extravagance in every way, her primary areas across the exterior are ideal for charter, thanks to spacious outdoor dining for 12, abundant sunbathing areas and Jacuzzi.

Her interiors were designed by Raymond Langton, offering cream, brown and beige tones with a modern and chic theme which creates a contemporary and luxurious feel throughout. Malibu’s beam of 9m and draught of 3m creates a spacious interior with the ability to access the more shallow waters of the world.

Her ingenious layout consists of a lavish Owners Cabin located on the main forward deck. This full-width stateroom includes an ensuite bathroom, salon, and a private office. The suite has large port windows, which allow an array of natural light, further enhancing the tasteful contemporary style.

On the lower deck, two VIP double ensuite cabins match the tone and style of the Owners Cabin while two twin ensuite cabins - plus pullman cabin - provide space for up to 12 guests with 12 crew on board to ensure an idyllic cruise.

The yacht's main salon boasts large panoramic windows, which allows guests to enjoy picturesque views out to sea, the salon also comprises of a state of the art entertainment system and a comfortable seating area.

The adjoining formal dining venue seats 12 people and is the perfect place to host dinner parties for friends and family, here guests can experience the al fresco meals, cooked by the yacht's masterfully skilled chef.

Malibu has recently arrived on the charter market, available across the Mediterranean this summer, as well as being listed for sale with Titan Broker. Follow the links for more information.