Superyacht in Focus: Mi Sueño

Designed and built by the respected American shipyard Trinity, Mi Sueño is a striking, all-aluminium, semi-displacement yacht with a real sense of style and luxury.

One of the most alluring features of Mi Sueño is the Main Deck Foyer and Staircase, offering an image of luxury from an iconic era of style and sophistication. Coming in from her very spacious aft main deck exterior space, you are greeted with a Wine Foyer just through the automatic glass doors. The custom wine cellars on either side of the foyer dedicate a wall for both white and red wine, featuring luxurious marble on the floor and red or white ‘Mi Sueño’ signs on the corresponding exterior sides of the yacht. The foyer leads into the elegant main deck saloon and dining room which then flows into the main deck corridor, boasting a beautiful spiral staircase.

Her hallways are steeped in sophisticated art which compliments the design of the yacht completely, offering elements of marble in the bathrooms with well designed layouts which make the best of her generous interior spaces.

Her full-beam master stateroom is located forward on the main deck, featuring a luxurious layout which allows the owner to look out across the ocean through stunning panoramic windows and an elegant, conjoining Master Study. With a sophisticated interior design by Patrick Knowles, the true beauty of the yacht brings across the ideal environment for charter.

Her VIP Stateroom offers an image of luxurious comfort, steeped in the same warm wood which flows through the vessel and light, tasteful furniture alongside a large double bed and impressive en-suite. She also boasts a King-bed stateroom and Queen with full wheelchair access.

Following her beautiful spiral staircase brings you to her Skylounge, acting as a relaxed and open socialising space for all guests, including comfortable chairs and sofas gathered around a large TV, tables and a fully equipped bar.

Her interior carries most of the same style elements throughout, using rich and warming woods with a crème carpets and furnishings. Walking out of the Skylounge, we come to the Aft Bridge Deck, featuring a full dining table for evening entertainment, sofas full aft views of the ocean and a retractable TV in the ceiling.

Mi Sueño is designed for fourteen on board, providing seven staterooms for the Owner and their guests alongside a Sky Lounge and Flybridge with a hot tub and children’s pool; ideal for family cruises. She also offers state-of-the-art features such as an elevator which serves all three of her decks, alongside a ‘touch and go’ helicopter landing pad for fly-in visitors.

Superyacht Mi Sueño effortlessly combines class, elegance, and comfort alongside high-quality construction and all the ideal elements needed for any potential owner or the perfect charter experience.