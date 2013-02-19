Superyacht in Focus: Mondango

Measuring 51.77m (169’10”ft), Mondango holds all of the timeless trimmings of a classic ketch with an aluminium hull and superstructure and the characteristic construction expertise expected from New Zealand yacht builder Alloy Yachts.

Walking on to the sun deck, guests can experience one of the main highlights from her clean and open design. Featuring large, plush seating areas equipped with alluring details such as self-draining fitted drink trays which sets this yacht apart in terms of relaxing and entertaining.

Walking in to the yacht itself, guests can expect a stunning Asian inspired interior by Reymond Langton Design; combining light oak panelling, dark brown leather trims running throughout the décor and an impressive showcase of artworks from designers around the world.

Mondango can comfortably accommodate up to ten guests in her five stateroom layout; consisting of one indulgent full-beam owner’s suite, two VIP cabins and two twin cabins all of which are located on the lower deck.

A fantastic charter opportunity for any guest and a superb yacht for any potential yacht owner, Mondango is available for sale through Dubois Yachts at an asking price of €27,900,000.