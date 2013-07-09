Sistership to Talisman II, also designed by H2, construction on Vicky started in 2008 but due to the financial crisis the owner decided to sell the project when only the hull had been completed. Following a complete exterior redesign, to the new client's exacting requirements; a far more contemporary styled yacht emerged from the building sheds.

Vicky displays unique H2 design features with elegant curves, strong graphic lines and features such as the fixed midship balconies either side of the owner's suite, giving uinterrupted views and total privacy.

Inside on the lower deck, where guest cabins would normally be located, the space is completely occupied by a full width spa and gym area. A large hull door on starboard side enables this area to transform into a beach club with guest access direct to the sea. At night it becomes a 'chill out' area for late night entertainment.

The interior has a relaxed but eclectic style mixing light woods and fabrics with modern furniture to give a friendly residential feel. This combination successfully provides each space with its own distinctive character.