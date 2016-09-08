After arriving in London, we take a look at what makes this superyacht special with exclusive photography from Daniel Fortunov and Nataliya Fentsur.

Sat next to HMS Belfast in London, the capital of superyacht design has been given an unwavering insight into the creation of an icon. Measuring 119 metres, this unconventional superyacht is a stunning example of innovation in engineering, featuring everything a discerning owner could possibly desire when crossing the world’s waters.

Her modern interior was also masterfully designed by Philippe Starck, creating a home on the water in the roughest conditions, as well as the two stunning tenders (one limo and one open) to transfer to idyllic islands or busy city ports; furthering the unbridled distinction and character of this ethereal giant.

The seven cabins on board provide accommodation for 14 guests, with an incredible team of 42 highly-skilled yacht crew and a beam of 18.87 metres creates an opulent amount of space for life on board.

Now on the waters of London after recently visiting Amsterdam, this remarkable superyacht - which is 22nd in the Largest Yachts in the World listings - can reach a top speed of 23 knots in complete comfort, or quite simply take the breath of any onlooker while positioned off shore or at anchor.