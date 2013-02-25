Superyacht In Focus: Okko

Designed inside and out by Giorgio Vafiadis, the contemporary tri-deck yacht is a charter vessel which provides spacious luxury for up to 12 guests across five en-suite cabins and a whole host of features to create the perfect charter break.

Stepping on board guests will firstly notice the superbly laid out outdoor areas which offer a large, fully equipped bar on each deck and an expansive dining and lounge area to relax or dine al fresco. Moving upward to her sky lounge on the upper deck, Okko boasts a comfortable seating arrangement which is perfectly constructed to enhance the enjoyment of the private cinema for after dinner.

Combining contemporary style with a classic feel, her interior design was created to echo the joys of Mediterranean living and the home comforts guests may crave whilst at sea. Okko’s main deck owner’s suite has a well-equipped relaxation area providing comfortable seating area and a generous cloakroom. The remaining cabins lay on the lower deck, consisting of two spacious double VIP cabins and two cabins all with en-suite.

From the shore, her size and styling draw the eye; however, at night, her underwater lighting highlights the simple, sleek and sophisticated superyacht which earns this week’s focus for her perfectly executed simplicity.

Okko is available for charter in the Mediterranean through Imperial Yachts.