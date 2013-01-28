Superyacht In Focus: Petrus II

The Benetti Classic Supreme line was designed by architect Stefano Righini to maintain Benetti’s forward thinking trend toward innovation whilst introducing a competitive vessel for the market.

The project brief of this stylish displacement yacht line included a number of new noteworthy innovations to combine with the typical spaces and stability of a Benetti yacht. Her interior and exterior spaces are not just the only factor making this market competitive yacht an attractive investment; the owner’s cabin with over-water terrace, double-Jacuzzi and the open-air exterior stairways are just a few examples of this new model’s innovations.

The interior design on board Petrus II – autographed by Francois Zuretti and the Benetti design team – is furnished with natural oak and wengè, enriched with handmade leather inserts and comes to life when illuminated by the full height windows on both the main and upper deck. Other luxurious materials on display across the customizable interior includes the structural use of wengè to create a three-dimensional effect in correlation to the diamond shaped panels in ivory coloured natural leather in the owner’s cabin and the VIP cabins which rise from behind each berth head all the way to the ceiling and the mix of marble, leather finishes and mosaics in the heads.

The main deck is where guests can find the main salon, which is filled with natural light thanks to the ample windows on either side. The owner’s suite presents everything an owner could ever want, such as a walk-in closet behind the bed with entrances to the private office as well as an extendible terrace that allows the owner to have a private veranda to watch any sunset he desires.

Taking the open-air stairs to the sundeck, guests can walk straight on to the 100m exterior space which is divided into four zones to maximize comfort and privacy. Brimming with highly refined loose furniture chosen directly by the owner, the sundeck boasts a legion of luxurious comforts designed by the Benetti Style team and space to relax or entertain.

The guest’s four cabins – which hold two VIP and two twin cabins – are well above average size and all hold ample windows with envious views of the sea. External borders and lowered beds give the sensation of total immersion in the outside world.

Petrus II houses a crew of seven with a Commander’s cabin on the upper deck and a crew area below which hosts six crew in three cabins. Petrus is on display at the Miami Boat Show, taking place from the 14-18th February.