Benetti introduced a new level of sophistication with the launch of QM of London, and after undergoing a multi-million dollar refit project, she is now better than ever. Boasting a brand new state-of-the-art beach club with steam sauna, shower, toilet, gym and full bar, QM of London holds features throughout for a truly unique charter experience.

Renowned as the finest superyacht in the Benetti ‘Golden Bay’ series, QM of London provides those on board with panoramic views of the sea from her piano bar and lounge area to add ambience to those evenings filled with relaxing around the baby grand or spending time in the full-beam owner’s suite.

QM of London also holds spacious external areas, in which guests can dine al fresco, relax in the Jacuzzi or worship the sun on deck depending on the day’s itinerary. Capable of accommodating up to 14 guests in her seven stateroom layout, QM of London is a highly sought after charter yacht due to her flawless design, comfort at sea, celebrated crew and timeless style.

Available for charter with Y.CO, QM of London is the perfect opportunity for a private or corporate charter in locations across both East and West Mediterranean.