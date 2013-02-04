Superyacht In Focus: Sherakhan

Measuring 69.95m (228’6”ft), Sherakhan holds enough space for an owner and up to 26 guests on board for the perfect environment to host glamorous dinners or parties with every need attended to by 19 crew members.

Her major refit project, which took place in 2005, is the secret behind her sophisticated mix of classic and modern features throughout. The modern and classic elements of Sherakhan merge when guests walk into the stunning Claudia Rijntes designed interior.

The above video, which Superyachts.com filmed whilst visiting her at the 2012 Monaco Yacht Show, does most of the talking for one of the most luxurious interior layouts on the water.

Guests on board can take real care of themselves whilst at sea, with full access to a gym, spa and even a beauty salon with a qualified beauty therapist and masseuse on board. All of this luxury, combined with the all the usual adrenal enhancers, is what makes Sherakhan such a reputable boat for charter groups of all sizes.

Sherakhan has just landed in Punta del Este, Uruguay in order to start her Antarctic trip. Available for sale and charter through Y.CO, Sherakhan gets our focus this week due to her unrelenting style, sophistication and iconic position in the charter market.