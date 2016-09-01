Tankoa’s philosophy of offering knowledgeable buyers an alternative to Dutch and German built high quality yachts is evidenced in Suerte. The Owner's requests were taken by Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini and formed a vision of Tankoa’s flagship, built for the upmost comfort.

Suerte is comprised of various design elements which come together to form the perfect superyacht experience. It’s these design elements which make her a focal superyacht of show season, and a fantastic addition to the global superyacht fleet.

Stepping on board, whether it’s via the helipad or the swimming platform, guests can find complete relaxation across both the exterior and interior.

Walking through the magnificent Beach Club equipped with saloon, large TV screen, bar, day head, shower, massage room, sauna and hammam - both with direct access to the sea thanks to their fold out terraces – the lifestyle on board is exemplary, and this only covers the aft beach club.

The upper deck forward is devoted to the owner's private terrace with direct side access from his suite, offering ease of access and total privacy. This is a remarkable addition to the design, offering a place to work, relax and exist with an unbroken view of your chosen surroundings.

The sun-deck, aft of the top deck, is a great social area with a touch-and-go helipad which is large enough for a twin turbine helicopter such as an Augusta 109 to bring guests onboard.

At night, the heli-deck becomes a dance floor with lights, speakers and a DJ station. Further to the front, two sun pads will allow guests to dry up in the sun after using the 5-metre swimming pool with built-in stools to enjoy drinks at the bar that ends the pool.

The pool is also equipped with a waterfall flowing like a water blade from the superstructure. Another interesting feature is the crow’s nest that has been designed on the roof where owner and guests will surely enjoy navigation. This area is accessible via an invisible ladder or using the second elevator leading there from the gym.

The Japanese inspired interior provides a soft, peaceful and comforting atmosphere throughout, housing guests in four cabins and a full width VIP suite which continue the zen sensory experience. The owner’s apartment, with study / library, features a stunning 180 degree view from the enormous bed.

For a closer look at Suerte, one of the largest yachts preparing to debut at both the Monaco Yacht Show and the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, click here.