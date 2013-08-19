Now preparing to be officially christened Solandge before her delivery in Autumn, the stunning Espen Oeino design features harmonious proportions with an imposing length and a 13.80m beam which creates an extraordinary amount of space on board.

While intimate details of this new project are still being very much kept under wraps, Lürssen commented on the success of her sea trials and the project as a whole; "Solandge is yet another 80m plus yacht built by Lürssen [...] with her efficient and inviting layout, Solandge will be an exciting edition to the global charter fleet, she represents the latest in high-end luxury cruising. With her experienced charter crew, she will no doubt provide the ultimate experience to remember."

Bound for the Caribbean on completion of her delivery for her first ever charter season, Solandge has another alluring feature besides from her renowned crew; her interior. While we still have yet to see anything, her designer, Aileen Rodriguez, has given hints to the classical quality of the interior layout.

"The interior has classical touches with a contemporary back drop, making it a transitional interior," explains Aileen Rodriguez. "The unique mix of rare anad striking materials gives the yacht its ultimate look and luxurious feel."

Having been officially launched and now awaiting delivery, Solandge proudly takes the mantle of 64th Largest Yacht in the World and we look forward to following her career on the water over the years.