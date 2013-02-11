Superyacht in Focus: Tango

Eye witnesses to this stunning custom-built superyacht will not only notice the sheer size at 77.70m, but the metallic grey, blue superstructure and signature lines which add to her muscular look.

Despite her size, Tango’s elegant profile can cruise through the water at an impressive speed of 22 knots due to the four huge engines and world-class engineering by De Voogt Naval Architects. Whilst her guests are at sea, they can enjoy the ample open spaces such as the contra-flow swimming pool, sun deck and impressive outdoor cinema in complete comfort, before heading inside for the glamour of her, still secretive, interior also by Eidsgaard Design.

Accommodations inside can comfortably house over twelve guests in complete luxury due to her innovative interior layout. Guest accommodation is on the main deck, alongside the beauty/massage area, whilst her private owner’s deck offers it’s own aft seating area, full-beam stateroom and separate study.

Tango gets our focus this week as we believe that - aside from Feadship’s ability to consistently create extraordinarily distinctive superyachts - in comparison to other unique yachts on the market, the often overlooked Tango is certainly one of the most remarkable in our eyes.