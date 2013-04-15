A true luxury vessel with a distinctive visual identity, J’Ade is an immediately recognizable superyacht due to it’s very aggressive and captivating profile created by Studio Zuccon International Project in close collaboration with the CRN Engineering department, which handled the naval architecture.

J’Ade combines technological innovations as well as open and bright spaces designed by CRN to create a new way of experiencing the sea. Moreover, the superyacht fully embodies all the characteristic elements of the CRN brand: the balcony in the master suite, the beach club, with the stern hatch that opens and turns into a large beach seat at water level, a unique floodable garage integrated in the lounge area of the beach club and a large full window in the panoramic salon.

The interior design was also handled by Studio Zuccon and the CRN Design and Interiors department, who took into consideration the owner's requests up to the smallest detail. The style is classic and modern, elegant and refined with a fusion of materials that were wisely combined: wood, leather, marble and metals which harmoniously combine with the natural and artificial lighting of the internal spaces.

In the Owner's suite aboard J'Ade, there is one of the distinctive features of all the CRN vessels; the balcony, which can be kept open even while sailing, furnished with a coffee table and armchairs for breakfast. The headboard and all the accessories of the furniture in this room are clad with white-silver nuance coconut leather by Fendi Club House Italia. The carpet, fitted in the hardwood floor surrounding the double bed, is made of silk and the edges are outlined in the classic Greek key motif. All the decorative textiles and curtains made of cashmere are by Loro Piana. The entire suite is furnished in light shades. The master’s suite features a full beam bathroom furnished with Afyon and Emperador Dark marble, with customized petal shaped washbasins, also in Emperador Dark marble.

The lower deck has an area reserved for guests, with four VIP double cabins, two of which have beds that can be separated. Loro Piana textiles were used for the decor of this guest area. The main material used is oak and the details are clad in dark brown leather. The en-suite bathrooms are made of Cedarstone marble, at the stern, and Dark Emperador was used for the two VIP cabins towards the bow.

The area on the lower deck of the stern was designed as a large open space integrated with an innovative floodable garage: the large hatch opens onto a wide beach club and beach salon. The garage, for the first time onboard a CRN superyacht, is floodable and the tender (a 27’ Riva Iseo) can be handled in it without using a crane. The side hatch of the garage is operated hydraulically and the internal basin fills with water to allow the tender to go in and out easily: the border of the tub has a protection to avoid damage and it also has underwater lights to create a dramatic effect. The garage can be emptied very quickly and dries out in three minutes.

The upper deck has a large cockpit and a wide upper salon, with full length windows, which create a wide panoramic view and increase the "eye-contact" with the sea. The cockpit has an outdoor teak sofa, coffee table and armchairs, and a large round table, with a rotating servant, for fourteen people. On this deck all the decorative textiles of the cockpit in shades of green and brown are by Loro Piana who chose them together with the Owner, thus bringing the entire environment together conceptually, both externally and internally, where the decorative cushions have the same design.