“Besides making us extremely proud, this award is a powerful sign of the strong brand awareness of CRN in the American Market,” commented CRN Chief Commercial Officer Stefano De Vivo.

The crisp exterior lines by Nuvolari Lenard offer a clear insight into her navigational capabilities, while the bold overall style merges with the rich and elegant interior. This unconventional design is not only timeless, but a project widely highlighted as a modern classic in the making.

“With Atlante, CRN Atelier has conceived an unprecedented vessel, which goes beyond conventional paradigms and constraint," continues Stefano de Vivo. "Special thanks go to the Owner, who, with his great passion, allowed us to build one of the most original pleasure vessels ever, and to the architecture and design firms that have contributed to this outstanding yacht. Our gratitude goes also to the enthusiasm and expertise of the entire CRN team and to our workers - without them, we would not have been able to achieve all that we are celebrating today".

Not only was Atlante awarded by the ISS, but received the coveted Best of the Best 2016 Award from luxury publication Robb Report. Hull no. 134, delivered in August last year, is an understandable point of pride for the yard thanks to its immediate distinctive style, strong identity and exquisite on board lifestyle.

Capable of providing ample space on board thanks a wide beam of 10.20 metres, and standing five decks high, Atlante is a superyacht capable of travelling the globe in complete comfort.

A standing factor as to why Atlante is a remarkable superyacht can be defined by her fellow fleet, as two other CRN yachts were among the finalists of the ISS Design Awards; the 46 m M/Y Eight in the “Best Refit” category and 73 m M/Y Yalla in the “Best Power” 65 m plus category.



Watch the full video from CRN above or click here for more information on the award-winning superyacht Atlante.