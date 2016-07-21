Measuring 68 metres, Sycara V was the vision of an experienced owner. The brief was to create a yacht which offered the most comfortable yachting experience available to charter guests across the world.

The people tasked with building this superyacht were yacht designer Craig Beale and forward-thinking German yacht builder Nobiskrug.

The design elements that run throughout this yacht are all aimed at a sophisticated lifestyle, combined with ample spaces both internally and externally to live in harmony with the water.

Her penthouse style interior - also designed by Craig Beale - features beautiful woods, natural stones and fabrics, while her exterior spaces divided into dedicated, purpose-built entertaining, relaxing and dining areas.

The sun-deck in particular is an example of her undeniable charter appeal, featuring BBQ, bar, dining table, gym room, pool and a treatment room.

From the top, to the bottom, Sycara V’s beach club is an idyllic observation point where owners and guests can sit as close to the water in complete comfort and watch the waves surrounding the signature blue hull.

The full-beam Master Suite features private terrace, while the overall accommodation layout provides space for 12 guests in a total of 7 cabins; not including space for a world-class crew of 20.

Currently cruising the West Mediterranean with charter agents IYC - before heading the Caribbean for the winter months - this unparalleled purpose-built charter yacht is also available for sale.