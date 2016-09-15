Superyacht in Focus: The Contemporary Edge of Sealyon
Now headed for anchor in Monaco Bay for the 26th Monaco Yacht Show, the 62 metre (203ft) VSY superyacht Sealyon has arrived on the market for sale. We take a look at why this Italian-built superyacht is set to stand out amongst the world of yachts anchoring outside of the superyacht showcase.
Already one of the most successful yachts on the Y.CO charter fleet, the award-winning Sealyon is immaculately maintained and beautifully styled, with open deck spaces and expertly crafted interiors.
Crafted by Candy & Candy, the contemporary interiors create a cutting-edge home on the water which works beautifully with the experience of being on board. Up to 12 guests can find solace in 6 cabins, most notably of which is a raised master suite with panoramic views.
The internal layout provides those on board with ease of access across all decks through a striking glass elevator with modesty misting, a spacious media room with 103-inch plasma screen, private office, sea-view gym and, most importantly, a comfortable living experience throughout when at sea thanks to expert naval architecture by Espen Oeino.
Exterior spaces on board Sealyon offer outstanding room to relax with an exceptional split-level sundeck, featuring a rotating circular sunbed with misting system, a bar and an oversized Jacuzzi with chromatherapy lighting. To find out more about superyacht Sealyon, click here.