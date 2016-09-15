Already one of the most successful yachts on the Y.CO charter fleet, the award-winning Sealyon is immaculately maintained and beautifully styled, with open deck spaces and expertly crafted interiors.

Crafted by Candy & Candy, the contemporary interiors create a cutting-edge home on the water which works beautifully with the experience of being on board. Up to 12 guests can find solace in 6 cabins, most notably of which is a raised master suite with panoramic views.

The internal layout provides those on board with ease of access across all decks through a striking glass elevator with modesty misting, a spacious media room with 103-inch plasma screen, private office, sea-view gym and, most importantly, a comfortable living experience throughout when at sea thanks to expert naval architecture by Espen Oeino.

Exterior spaces on board Sealyon offer outstanding room to relax with an exceptional split-level sundeck, featuring a rotating circular sunbed with misting system, a bar and an oversized Jacuzzi with chromatherapy lighting. To find out more about superyacht Sealyon, click here.