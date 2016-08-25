Featuring the first exterior design by Bannenberg & Rowell, this sharp, angular and ultra-stylish superyacht is a distinctive addition to the global fleet, and another milestone project for both the Dutch yard and the London design studio.

The cutting-edge exterior design offers forward lateral hull sections which seemingly allow those on the shore to stare straight through a hidden tender garage right to the horizon beyond; all the while creating a profile of an expertly engineered yacht which can slice through the water with ease.

Joy was created by a visionary owner who provided the brief to ‘create something totally different to every other yacht’, in the aim of creating a truly custom first yacht.

During her launch earlier this year, Jan-Bart Verkuyl, Director of the Royal van Lent shipyard told the owner: “You challenged us to make something totally unique which solely reflects the use that you have in mind – and the result is amazing. As the youngest owner we’ve ever created a Feadship for, the Joy project reflects the energy and enthusiasm of the next generation of clients who are coming to Feadship.”

More than just a name, Joy provides a world of opportunities and amenities designed to make those on board feel at home, thanks to a first Feadship interior project for Studio Indigo.

Studio Indigo introduced a holistic design that makes it easy to extend the interior spaces by opening glass doors on to the main, owner and bridge decks aft. The flow between the interior and exterior spaces and the generous wide walkways are without precedent on a motor yacht of this size, while fascinating concave shapes in the superstructure give Joy a design language and identity all of her own.

Joy sleeps twelve guests in complete comfort, and offers massive exterior spaces to provide both a home and entertainment deck for owner and charter guest alike when making the most of the expansive views.

Superyacht toys, a BBQ, large beach club, inflatable slide and on board masseuse can also be found to enhance the feeling of being close to the water with friends and family.