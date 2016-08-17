After undergoing a major price reduction of $5m USD, announced by brokerage house Denison Yacht Sales, this remarkable luxury yacht is now listed at an asking price of $29.95m USD.

Swan is an elegant yet powerful superyacht with Italian style and contemporary profile by Stefano Natucci with an immaculate interior by Pierre-Yves Rochon.

The interior itself is a mixture of subtle tones, soft and welcoming elements with stunning use of woods throughout. A rare example of a successful merge between contemporary and classic, the spacious internal volumes are filled with a distinctive beauty bringing a sense of home to longer crossings.

Guests on board are surrounded by complete luxury and comfort, with space for twelve guests on board in six staterooms, comprising of a full-beam Master suite with study, VIP, two doubles and two twins.

The external spaces of Swan also offer the journey of a lifetime, witnessing dusk from the sun deck against whichever backdrop you choose, or using the arsenal of superyacht toys in the garage to delve under and glide over the water in speed and style.

Superyacht Swan is currently available for sale through Denison Yacht Sales, offering a new owner incredible levels of luxury on board with a whole new world over the horizon.