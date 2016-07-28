This, however, is not just a trick of the eye. The space on board superyacht O’Ceanos is remarkable, with wide beam of 8.90 metres, huge exterior areas to spend time with family and friends in the sun and beautifully designed interiors by Giorgios Vafiadis.

The light carpets and tasteful use of rich wood emphasises the expert layout of O’Ceanos, while the styling and furnishings build on the image of a sophisticated yachting lifestyle.

Her external spaces offer alfresco dining with unbeatable views, either on the aft deck main or with space for over 20 on the giant sun deck. The beautiful light blue sun pads, with a splash of red, and external seating offers a light and airy approach to furnishing, which only works to emphasise the space available.

Moving from sun deck to waterside, toys and tenders can be deployed to make the most of the ocean with inflatables, tenders, jetskis, wakeboards, waterskis and diving equipment.

Guests on board can find accommodation across the luxurious six stateroom layout, consisting of a master stateroom, VIP stateroom, two double staterooms and two twins. She also fully accommodates a crew of 11, who can work without being seen across the high-level staff facilities on board.

When approached with a brief to create a custom aluminium superyacht, the construction experts of Mondomarine - combined with the naval architecture, exterior design and interior design by Studio Vafiadis Sydac - worked to produce a superyacht which is spacious, extremely comfortable underway, and styled to perfection; especially given her most recent refit in 2014.

Find out more about our Superyacht in Focus this week by following the links, or alternatively, check out the full Mondomarine fleet here.