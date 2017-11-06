Sold earlier this year by Burgess and Fraser, Sycara IV was originally built for an American yachtsmen and offers up a lasting first impression thanks to a Ken Freivokh profile; melding midnight blue hull, rich wooden panels, detailing and accents with stark white superstructure to create an Art Deco inspired superyacht.

Stretching over 46-metres (151 ft) from open aft to beautifully panelled bow - with classic schooner bow, of course - this is a yacht which not only looks grand on the water but offers the appropriate level of lifestyle on board.

With exquisite custom carpeting mixed with teak and maple flooring, beautifully matched stripped-back colours and expert detailing, stepping into Sycara IV is just another part of the experience on board.

Sycara IV is a love-letter to a traditional life of luxury on the water, and once underway those on board can get to grips with the large and laid back main saloon where lounging or conversation over drinks at the bar is encouraged, or move through to the aft veranda for al fresco dining with friends and family.

The sun deck is a culmination of the attitude toward relaxation on board, with bar, sunpads, dining table and jacuzzi to soak in the sun and enjoy the chose backdrop of the day in total comfort.

Up to eight guests on board are accommodated in fitting style, with main suite forward with luxurious ensuite, while three guest staterooms offer the same level of comfort.

The stay is enhanced by an extremely skilled crew who have not only maintained Sycara IV to perfection since its launch in 2009, but become as much a part of the experience as the journey itself.

Sycara IV is just part of the design excellence being brought to life at the Burger Boat Company shipyard, with a brand-new Vripack 48 Cruiser having just been unveilled and one of the most anticipated explorers in America, Northland, currently under construction.