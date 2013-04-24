Launched earlier this year, V46 is the result of Vicem’s dedication and motivation to deliver a superyacht which is second to none. Vicem Yachts teamed up with Mulder Design to create a state-of-the-art design which could showcase the capabilities of the Turkish yard.

“The Vicem 46 Vulcan is a fantastic design and is as fast as she is beautiful,” explains Gary Smith, Vicem of Americas. “The yacht design is a build with absolutely no compromises and only the best materials are used. The first completed vessels are simply a work of art! We are excited to represent Vicem's entry into the mega-yacht world. The Vulcan line is quickly becoming recognized as an industry leader and we are proud to be part of the team.”

The interior design, created by Art Line Studios, will bring a new definition to the word luxury. The 46m yachts are built in Antalya, Turkey in state-of-the-art surroundings, imbuing the yacht with composite materials, applied with resin infusion and sandwich techniques in an attempt to move away from mahogany construction and match the expertly constructed interior space.

We want a reputation as a builder of light, beautiful and fast hulls” says Sebahattin Hafizoglu, Vicem Yachts Founder & Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Vicem is entering the super-yacht segment with serious ambitions and with no compromise/highest quality building materials and technologies that compare favourably to Northern Europe Shipyards ... "On a boat this size, with such high expectations of performance, the choice of the ‘right’ naval architect was an important one. Nobody has as rich an expertise as Frank Mulder does,” says Hafizoglu. "Vicem are so pleased with Mulder’s work that we are also building a 32-metre and a 35-metre to his designs.”

The Vicem 46 is a 200 ton yacht, powered by twin 3650 HP MTU engines, that delivers 25 knots top speed and efficient ocean-crossing range at reduced speed. Her three decks, plus Sundeck, provide outstanding elegance for a knowledgeable owner, and five cabins of thrilled guests.

Her signature open Atrium design provides 45 feet of unbroken natural lighting, from the very top of the Sundeck all the way down to the Lower Deck. The main deck’s Master Suite uses every inch of this yachts’ 30 foot beam, and includes a CEO’s office and a private gymnasium. A graceful wraparound entry way leads to an inviting Jacuzzi and an arcing full-width head. Far aft is the galley, a dining area for ten, and a relaxing lounge and a spacious upper lounge area.