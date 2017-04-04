Stepping on board earlier this month at the Palm Beach Yacht Show, we found a similar story on the inside.

Simplistic yet stylish, Indigo’s ability to make guests feel at home on water is unrivalled. With thanks to light pines and high ceilings that carry natural light from sun to saloon, the interior design of this nineties-born vessel is undeniably responsible for the laid-back luxe feeling we experienced.

In fact, every inch of Indigo’s interior made us feel at ease. Furniture is relaxed, bars unfussy and with the most successful use of space possible on a yacht this size, the flow when moving from outside to inside is seamless.

Finer detailing shows off-soft white linens that contrast against striking golden throw cushions and delicate orchids embellish the wood and marble surfaces throughout; the kind of indulgence you expect from a 5* hotel, without superfluity.

For those who really appreciate their luxury paired with simplicity and who enjoy that continental appeal, Indigo makes for the most comforting over-water retreat.

Currently on the brokerage market, Indigo is available for sale through Northrop & Johnson with interior insight photography by Superyachts.com.