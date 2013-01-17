The Top 100 Forecast will provide a comprehensive online predictions page for the largest superyachts in the world expected to launch over the coming year.

To mark the occasion, many of the world’s most revered yacht builders and designers assembled at the Audi City showroom on London’s Piccadilly where they met journalists from global media outlets including CNN, Bloomberg, Reuters and the Financial Times.

Amongst the guests who travelled from far and wide were world class yacht builders such as Peter Lürssen of Lürssen Yachts, Dr. Herbert Aly of Blohm + Voss, Henk de Vries of Feadship, Mohammed Al Barwani & Marcel Onkenhout of Oceanco, Giancarlo Ragnetti of Perini Navi, whilst the yacht design sector was represented by renowned names such as Tim Heywood, Andrew Winch, Espen Oeino, Dickie Bannenberg, Jonny Horsfield, Frank Neubelt and the co-founders of Y.CO Charlie Birkett and Gary Wright.

For the industry figures in attendance, it represented a rare opportunity to meet the mainstream media and spread the message about the benefits that the superyacht industry offers as both a financial driver and an ultra-desirable leisure pursuit.

Last year eight new superyachts entered the Top 100 largest yachts in the world, but 2013 is expected to top that figure with ten new entrants. Amongst them will be the 180m superyacht known only as ‘Project Azzam’. Her builders at Lürssen Yachts have shrouded the vessel in secrecy, but once launched it is set to take the title of world’s largest yacht from the 164m Eclipse.

Other notable entrants will include a 99m superyacht project by Dutch shipyard Feadship, an 82m motor yacht by Blohm + Voss, and 91.50m vessel by Oceanco.

The full Top 100 Forecast for 2013 will go live on Superyachts.com today.