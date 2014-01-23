After watching a short film by Superyachts.com highlighting the course of the large yacht industry’s future, alongside a word from Y.CO and The Blue Marine Foundation, guests enjoyed a lavish evening at the May Fair Hotel’s prestigious Danziger suite.



Smoking cocktails from Snow Queen Vodka provided an exciting edge to the sophistication of Chateau D'Esclans' Garrus Rose; all while Natalie Earp (a.k.a. DJ Femme Fatale) provided the vibrant atmosphere thanks to her new music consultancy service for yacht owners 'Sound Purpose'.

Sponsored by Y.CO, Godiva Chocolate, Snow Queen Vodka and Chateau d’Esclans, the Superyachts.com Top 100 Launch Event acted as a platform for hundreds of VIP guests from both industry and press to network and enjoy the start of a new year in London.

Superyachts.com would like to thank every one who came to the Press Workshops and the evening event for helping us bring an entire industry together and celebrate the achievements - as well as the evolution - of large yacht construction.

To take a look at the 2014 Forecast of the largest yachts to launch over the year, click here.